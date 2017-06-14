‘Gyan wore armband with permission’

He said it was the reason the team went to the stadium with two sets of armed bands to address any eventuality.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has played down the perceived Black Stars captaincy brouhaha, saying the customised captaincy armband used by skipper Asamoah Gyan was discussed and planned in anticipation of the player’s 50th goal for the team.

Gyan was spotted with a customised armband in Ghana’s colours with his picture embossed on it during the team’s 5-0 thumping of the Walias of Ethiopia last Sunday.

When the striker was substituted in the second half, having scored the opening goal and his 50th international goal, he left the pitch with his customised armband compelling his deputy, Andre Ayew, to go to the team’s bench for a different armband for the rest of the game.

The unusual scene dominated discussion after the match despite Ghana’s impressive start to the campaign.

But speaking to the media yesterday, the deputy minister explained that since Gyan’s armband was customised, it would have been unwise for it to be transferred to Ayew.





