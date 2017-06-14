Gold turned fake: Accused police officers to sue over ‘voodoo’ claim

The five police officers accused of swapping gold with fake gold bars at East Legon say the claims against them are total fabrications that have no basis.

The officers say they have realised the Ghana Police Service is not interested in the truth since an internal investigation into the issue has stalled for the past three months.

Counsel for the accused officers, Kissi Adjabeng said his clients have been left with no option than to file a suit against the Service over the vile assassination of their character since the start of the case.

At least five East Legon police officers including the Commander were interdicted after officials of Global Resources Limited accused them of replacing their original gold with fake ones.

The police officers are alleged to have seized the gold from the American firm at a hotel during a transaction process with their business partner.

The gold, priced at GHS1.3 million, was allegedly tested and confirmed to be original but surprisingly when it was later tested after it had been in the custody of the East Legon police, it was found to be fake.

Deputy Police PRO, DSP Shiela Buckman told Joy News Tuesday their investigation revealed the gold handed to the officers were original gold.

She said the “five officers of the Legon Police face possible trial” since a “duplicate case docket has been sent to the Attorney-General to find out whether the AG will prosecute the matter or the police should go ahead.”

The Police officers have dismissed the report by the Service saying there was no verification that the gold they seized was original.

Mr Adjabeng told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Wednesday the interdiction letter handed his clients did not state the reason for which they were being set aside.

“If you are interdicting someone you indicate the reason,” he said, adding since February 2017, his clients have been defamed by the police hierarchy.

He accused former Police PRO ASP Cephas Arthur of “gleefully” defaming his clients on the radio when he has not communicated with them to know the truth about the story.

Mr Adjabeng questioned the method by which the Police Service arrived at the conclusion that the seized gold was original. “It is simply voodoo fact,” he said.

He said he held the silence of his clients for a reason because he believed the internal inquiry by the Service would reveal the truth but nothing has been established except lies.

The lawyer said his clients documented everything which could be accessed by the Service to aid the investigation.

“If anyone is serious about unravelling the truth, all they need is to get the information.”

Mr Adjabeng said he has been directed by his clients to sue the Police Service over the issue.

Asked why he was suing the police, he said he wants his clients’ reputations redeemed since they have been “assassinated.”

He said they will also push for his clients to be reinstated in the Service since nothing substantial has been established against them.

But the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu has dared the officers to head to court.

In an interview with Joy News, the police boss said he cannot talk the officers out of their decision to sue the Service since it is their “democratic rights.”