Goil presents 100 beds to Koforidua hospital

The presentation forms part of an initiative of the company to donate 1,000 beds to all regional hospitals across the country this year.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic after the presentation to the Eastern Regional Hospital last Monday, the Head of Health, Safety and Environment of GOIL, Mr Martin Olu-Davies, expressed optimism that the beds would help improve healthcare at the facility.

Health is priority

Mr Olu-Davies stated that since the health of the people was a priority for the company, management decided to provide the beds as part of the company’s corporate social responsibly.

“We are hopeful that these beds would go a long way to address the problem of inadequate beds situation facing the hospital which plays a major role in providing healthcare in the Eastern Region,” he said.

Other investments

He added that besides the donation of the beds, the company was implementing other community-based projects across the country to improve on the well-being of the people.

“Presently, GOIL has invested in the construction of boreholes, sanitation facilities and infrastructure in deprived communities,” he stated.

Appreciation

The Medical Director of the Eastern Regional Hospital, Dr Kwame Anim Boamah, received the beds on behalf of the hospital and expressed appreciation to GOIL for the support extended it.

“We need these beds and your donation is timely to solve the acute bed shortage in the hospital,” he said.

For his part, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darffuor, urged management of the hospital to take proper care of the beds to ensure they served the purpose for which they were donated.



