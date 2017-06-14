Family of murdered hotel proprietor in Kumasi suspect contract killing

Relatives of a 78-year old man who was stabbed to death by unknown assailant at a hotel at Adiebeba in Kumasi say they suspect contract killing.

Anthony Owusu Adomako, proprietor of Coconut Guest House, was stabbed several times in the lobby of the hotel at about 11 p.m.

He died shortly on arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Family sources believe the masked man who attacked him was purposely hired to kill their relative.

A receptionist on duty was led at knife-point from the reception to the lobby where Owusu Adomako was relaxing after close of work.

The 52-year-old receptionist reportedly locked the deceased and the assailant in whilst he sought help, albeit unsuccessfully.

The assailant escaped after inflicting multiple wounds on the victim’s chest, ribs and shoulders.

The Ashanti Region Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, tells Nhyira FM police have launched a full-scale investigation into the matter pending autopsy report.

The receptionist has been picked up to assist with investigations.

The hotel has also been closed down.

Devastated family members have been calling at the premises to discuss the murder of their relative.