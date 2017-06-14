EPL: Chelsea host Burnley on opening day

Chelsea will begin their title defence at home to Burnley when the 2017-18 Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of 12-13 August.

Spurs’ first game at Wembley will be against Antonio Conte’s champions on the second weekend of the season.

The precise date of games will be set once TV schedules have been decided.

The league is set to finish on Sunday 13 May 2018, a week earlier than last season, with the World Cup finals in Russia starting on 14 June.

The English Football League fixtures will be released on 21 June and Scotland’s fixtures two days later.

Opening exchanges

Questions have been raised about Tottenham’s potential to perform at Wembley after a miserable run of results there in last season’s Champions League, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side will have a tough first test at their temporary home.

The last time Spurs visited the national stadium was in the FA Cup semi-final, a game they lost 4-2 to this season’s first visitors – Chelsea.

But it could prove a tricky opening few weeks for the defending champions too, with Chelsea hosting Everton (26 August), visiting 2015-16 winners Leicester after the international break and then welcoming Arsenal (16 September).

Arsene Wenger’s Gunners have a chance to show their top-four credentials in week three when they visit Anfield to face Liverpool.

Another early indicator in the race for the Champions League places comes in the following round of games, with Liverpool travelling to Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.

Europa League winners Manchester United do not face another Champions League qualifier until they visit Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on the weekend of 14 October.

Festive fun

English football’s top-flight sides will face four league games in nine days over Christmas and new year, with eight games in total from 2 December to 1 January.

The final round of the Champions League group stage also takes place during that period, as traditionally does the fifth round of the League Cup.

Arsenal welcome Liverpool two days before Christmas, while Brighton go to Chelsea on Boxing Day and Newcastle host Manchester City.

West Ham make the trip across London to face Tottenham in the round of games scheduled for 30 December, with another London derby taking place on New Year’s Day as Arsenal host Chelsea.

The new boys

There will be no easing into life in the top flight for those promoted from the Championship, with Brighton’s first game in the Premier League coming at home to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Newcastle hammered Tottenham 5-1 in their most recent Premier League game at St James’ Park and it will be last season’s runners-up Spurs who visit Rafa Benitez’s side on the opening day.

Huddersfield make their Premier League debut at Crystal Palace, before hosting fellow newcomers Newcastle a week later and completing their August schedule at home to Southampton.

Chris Hughton’s Brighton go to Leicester on the second weekend, before visiting Watford.

Champions League return

Chelsea did not have to contend with Champions League games on their run to the title last season, but the new Premier League fixture list means a challenging European schedule for Conte’s side.

The Blues face four of last term’s top six on their return from continental action, with home games against Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United as well as a trip to Liverpool coming immediately after Champions League fixtures.

The first Manchester derby of the season takes place at Old Trafford on the weekend of 9 December – immediately after the final Champions League group game, while City also face Arsenal after the fourth group match.

Tottenham have arguably the easiest run of fixtures following Champions League dates – Spurs are at home to Swansea, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, West Brom and Stoke, with one away trip to Huddersfield.



