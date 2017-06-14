ECG constructs $4 million sub-station at Mataheko

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is constructing a new primary power sub-station at Mataheko, a suburb of Accra. The new station, being put up at a cost of $4 million, will improve power supply to Mataheko and surrounding areas, including Kaneshie, Bubuashie and parts of Dansoman, when completed.

Work on the sub-station is currently 70 per cent complete and will be fitted with a 2×20 mVA transformers to meet the increasing needs of consumers.

Stakeholders meeting

At a stakeholders meeting at the Accra West Region office of the ECG to discuss the project, the General Manager in charge of Special Projects, Mr Patrice Afenyo, told the Daily Graphic that three contractors have been engaged to fix installations and also lay cables from the sub-station to homes in the designated areas.

He named the contractors as Multi-Projects Engineering Limited, Chris Power Engineering Limited and Jomef Electrical Company Limited.

Mr Afenyo said overloaded lines connecting existing sub-stations in the Mataheko area would be transferred to the new sub-station.

“The cables would be supplied by the ECG while the contractors would undertake the installation works,” he said.

Completion

Mr Afenyo was hopeful that work on the new sub-station would be completed by September this year.

When the sub-station is completed the people of Mataheko and its environs should have more reliable power supply and improved voltage,” he said.

He urged consumers in the Mataheko area to take precautionary measures to protect their gadgets and other items since there would be power outages in the course of laying the cables.

“As we near the end of the project we may have to inconvenience our customers a little so that in the end they will be happy. We would be cautious so that we do not cause accidents as we dig in front of shops and along the roads,” he said.



