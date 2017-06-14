‘Demanding gifts is an act of corruption’ – Justice Crabbe

He said such moves, which cannot be described as ‘gift-giving’ constitutes a corrupt practice and therefore advised against it.

A retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe, has advised against the act where people are forced to provide gifts in exchange for a service.

He was speaking at the 2017 National Dialogue on the theme: “Restoring the Ghanaian Identity; Our Values, Our passion.”

Justice Crabbe said people should not confuse gift-giving with an act of corruption, stressing that people should be allowed to willingly give out gifts and not be forced to give gifts.

The programme, which was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Accra, had in attendance, the Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Dr Mahamaudu Bawumia.

Among other speakers at the programme were Professor Stephen Adei, Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, and Mr K. B. Asante.



