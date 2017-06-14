Court grants Odartey Lamptey divorce – rejects 50% split of his assets

According to starsports.com.gh, the court presided over by Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey on Wednesday afternoon ruled that Gloria was adulterous and did not merit a 50-50 split of Odartey’s entire assets after having three children out of wedlock.

Gloria Lamptey, the estranged wife of former national youth star, Nii Odartey Lamptey was unsuccessful in her bid to get a 50% stake of his assets after the Accra High Court ruled against her in a divorce trial.

Gloria Lamptey, who is now officially the ex-wife of the former West Ham United starlet has been allocated Nii Lamptey’s property located at Dome as he had proposed.

She has also been ordered to vacate Nii Odartey Lamptey’s 7-bedroom apartment in East Legon within 30 days.

The court is also said to have awarded 40% of a GHc500,000 sum as alimony to the ex-wife, a cost we understand Odartey Lamptey reportedly intends to appeal.

In an interview after the ruling, Odartey Lamptey indicated that he was relieved that the verdict has gone in his favour although he has lost some properties.

He said, “I thank God for taking me through this fight successfully because I didn’t know how far I could go. I’m grateful that the toils that I have gone through for the past 21 years did not go in vain. Though I’ve lost a few properties, I’m very content that at the end of this case, I have retained most of them and I’m still alive too.”

“When I was informed that the [three] children were not mine, I know how I felt. Playing the role of a father to children I thought were mine for 21 years and realizing otherwise later, I nearly committed suicide. God gave me renewed energy and courage to withstand these pains and today, I can say I have gotten over them all.”

“And today, with the final judgement, I thank God that my properties, my school and others I have kept them. She can take the little awarded her. Today the divorce has been granted and that burden that was on me is gone. Now, I’m a free and happy man, ready to start life again.”

Background

The relationship between Odartey Lamptey and Gloria Lamptey hit the rocks in 2013 after DNA results revealed that he was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.

Lamptey insisted that he never asked his estranged wife to sleep with other men to get pregnant for him after allegations that he was impotent.

He now has two children with his partner, actress Ruweida Yakubu.

Lamptey owns the Golden Lions Soccer Academy and Glow Lamp International School.



