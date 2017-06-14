Court didn’t order UEW closure – Afenyo-Markin

All campuses of UEW were closed down on Tuesday following an order by the court restraining members of its Governing Council from holding themselves out as such.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin has dismissed reports suggesting that the Winneba High Court ordered the closure of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

In a press statement, the university authorities explained that the university was sued at the Winneba High Court in connection with the writ filed by one Supi Kofi Kwayera, represented on Tuesday 13th June, 2017 in court by Mr Afenyo-Markin, challenging the legality of certain actions taken by the then Governing Council of the university.

Subsequent to the writ heard on Tuesday 13th June, 2017, the judge ruled that the reliefs sought by the plaintiff should be upheld pending the determination of the case on Friday 16th June, 2017.

“In line with the decision of the court, the members of the university community, comprising University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) executives, Deans, Heads of Departments and representatives of Senior Members, have therefore decided to shut down the university until Friday 16th June, 2017 when the substantive case will be heard,” the press statement said.

The statement added: “In order not to flout the directive of the court, the registrar has been directed by the university at a meeting held today, 13th June, 2017, to communicate the closure of all campuses of the university (Winneba, Kumasi, Mampong-Ashanti and Ajumako).”

But responding in a radio interview on Okay FM Wednesday morning, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the court did not order the closure of the university.

He said: “The registrar of the institution is up to some mischief with some people and that, in itself, I am sure, will give rise to another action in court. So, simply put, I will say that the court did not order the closure of the university.

“This matter is in court as we speak and if I go on about it again in the media, it will not be helpful, but what I will say is that the court never ordered the closure of the university,” Mr Afenyo Markin said.



