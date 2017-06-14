Cop killed by unknown assailants

Constable Kporyi, who was with the Tema Regional Rapid Deployment Force, was on a motorbike patrol duty when he was attacked by the assailants, who were said to be also riding a motorbike.

A policeman, Constable Michael Kporyi, has been gunned down by unknown assailants on the Tema-Akosombo highway.

The constable was shot dead about 9:30 p.m. last Monday.

Briefing journalists in Tema yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP) Mr Joseph Benefo Darkwah, said about 9:30 p.m. last Monday, police had information that two armed men using a motorbike had shot a policeman around a filling station near the UBA Bank on the Tema-Akosombo highway.

He said when the police got to the scene, they found the body of the policeman lying in a pool of blood in a nearby bush along the road.

Eyewitness account

Mr Darkwah, quoting an eyewitness, said the two armed assailants overtook the policeman on his motorbike, after which the pillion rider suddenly opened fire on the policeman.

He said the constable fell off his motorbike into a gutter along the road, while the assailants sped off.

He said an inspection on the body of the deceased showed multiple gunshot wounds on his chest and face, adding that the police also retrieved the deceased policeman’s AK 47 rifle, one pepper spray, a pair of handcuffs and a torch from the scene.

Mr Darkwah said the police had launched investigations into the incident and appealed to members of the public to offer information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the act.



