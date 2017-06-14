Ashgold must still work harder – CK Akonnor

Coach Akonnor believes his team must work harder to continue with their new-found consistency if they are to avoid relegation.

Ashantigold SC trainer, Charles Kobina Akonnor, says he requires a further improvement by his team in subsequent matches despite shocking Medeama 1-0 at Tarkwa last Friday.

Ashantigold managed a 1-0 upset over Medeama at the Tarkwa T&A Park last Friday and Coach Akonnor praised his players for working tirelessly to ensure victory on a very tough ground.In an interview with the Graphic Sports yesterday, Coach Akonnor called for consistency to help them finish above the relegation zone after starting the season on a poor note.

