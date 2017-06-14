Appiah must widen net for more players — Coach Sarpong

He noted that despite the Stars’ impressive 5-0 win against Ethiopia, it was too early to describe the team as a formidable side ready to win major trophies for Ghana.

Veteran coach J.E. Sarpong has commended coach Kwasi Appiah and the Black Stars for their splendid performance against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday. However, he says Appiah must widen his net by scouting for more players in the domestic leagues and abroad to provide him with a lot of options, as well as create competition for positions among the playing body.

“With the support from fans, the players were adequately motivated to play very well, making it possible for them to win massively against a strong opponent. But Kwasi Appiah needs to widen his net to bring in more players into the team. “There are many quality players out there who can play equally well. We need all such players in the team to create keen competition among the players, and it is only when this is done that Ghana can boast of a formidable team ready to win major trophies,” Coach Sarpong told the Graphic Sports in a telephone interview yesterday.

“There were very few lapses in their style of play last Sunday. This was because they dominated play with their ball possession, distribution and incessant attacks, making it possible for them to bang in the goals,” he noted.He described as “reconciliatory” the relationship between the fans and the team, especially in the aftermath of the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament in Brazil, which saw Ghanaians turning against the team because of their poor performance and a perception that they players placed money ahead of loyalty to the nation.

“The fans did very well because, in spite of the heavy downpour in Kumasi, they were there in their numbers to create an intimidating atmosphere in the stadium to galvanise the players to win.

The experienced coach, who had previously handled teams like Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Asante Kotoko, Dawu Youngsters, Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs, lauded the performance of debutant, Thomas Agyepong, for the quality of his performance and for proving equal to his assigned task.“Agyepong, who operated from the left flank, was instrumental for the Stars victory because he was not only the key figure who tormented the

