Alavanyo, Nkonya chiefs express worry – About govt’s intention to take over disputed land

Conflicts between the two sides have resulted in many deaths, strained relations and destruction of properties.

The Paramount chiefs of both Alavanyo and Nkonya traditional areas, two communities in the Volta Region, have expressed misgivings over the intention of the government to take over the disputed land over which they have had several clashes spanning many years.

Last week, the Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, stated in Parliament that the government was considering taking over the land and turning it into a military reservation.

The chiefs contend, however, that before the government annexes the land, there are certain conditions that have to be met first.

The Daily Graphic spoke with the paramount chiefs of both the Alavanyo and Nkonya traditional areas last weekend.

Alavanyo

The Paramount Chief of the Alavanyo Traditional Area, Togbe Tsedze Atakora VII, said his people were prepared to accept any initiative by government to take over the land on condition that families in Alavanyo that had been adversely affected by conflicts were compensated as they would lose a major component of their source of livelihood.

He said the chiefs of Alavanyo had not received any official notification of the government’s plan.

“If that is the only step to be taken to ensure everlasting peace in the area and end the wanton loss of lives of innocent citizens in the name of the conflict, then it would be appropriate to sit down and talk,” he said.

Togbe Atakora VII said the land boundaries that had existed between them since the time of their ancestors and in the colonial times must serve as evidence in resolving the land issue.

For her part, the Paramount Queen of Alavanyo, Mamaga Ametor II, said many governments had over the years expressed similar ideas of appropriating the land but nothing had come out of it.

According to her, if that is the decisive step to take to bring an end to incessant killings in the area, then the people of Alavanyo will be in support of it.

Nkonya

The Nifahene of Nkonya Ahenkro, Nana Kofi Pumpuni, is of the opinion that the government must be courageous and declare the people of Nkonya real owners of the disputed land.

According to him, the dispute has been referred to the law court on seven occasions and on each occasion the court ruled in favour of the Nkonya. According to him, what is required now is to proceed on the principles of rule of law and enforce the court judgements.

Nana Pumpuni, who was speaking on behalf of the Paramount Chief of the Nkonya Traditional Area, Nana Okortor Kofi III, said no government had ever taken over any disputed lands in the country and that any takeover attempt of the Nkonya-Alavanyo lands could lead to entrenching disunity between the two peoples.

The Paramount Queen of Nkonya, Nana Otubea II, said it was not right for the government to appropriate the land because there was conflict surrounding ownership of the property. According to her, the people of Alavanyo were granted settlement on Nkonya land when they fled from Sovie.

“In the event of any land dispute, the courts are there to resolve conflicting interests. If the people involved fail to accept, recognise and respect the court’s ruling, then bloody clashes (as is happening between the Nkonya and Alavanyo) are bound to happen,” she said.

The land dispute between the two traditional states is principally between some families of Nkonya-Tayi and Alavanyo-Kpeme.

Several attempts at resolving the conflict by governments, religious bodies, non-governmental organisations, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and other concerned bodies have been largely ineffective.



