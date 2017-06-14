Akonnor hails Stars’ good show

Coach Akonnor explained that Coach Kwasi Appiah’s tactics on the day worked to perfection, leading to the Stars’ demolishing of the Ethiopians at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last Sunday.

Former Black Stars skipper, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has hailed the performance of the entire team against Ethiopia, stating that they played a compact game for the first time in years.

The Stars responded to a mammoth crowd in Kumasi with a 5-0 trouncing of their Ethiopian counterparts to open Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Skipper Asamoah Gyan opened the floodgates with a gliding header in the first half before a brace by debutant Raphael Dwamena and a goal each from John Boye and Ebenezer Ofori sealed an emphatic victory for the hosts.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, the former VfL Wolfsburg player hailed Coach Appiah’s boldness in introducing three debutantes on the day.

“I was excited about the team’s performance against the Ethiopians because, for the first time, they played compactly in years,” Coach Akonnor said.

“Our coach did a fantastic job with his tactics and I was enthused about his boldness to give three players their debut in his first game,” he added.

When asked about Gyan’s wearing a customised armband against Ethiopia which has generated controversy, Coach Akonnor said he believes the technical handlers have the competence to address the issue amicably.

He, therefore, called on the media to desist from disuniting the team.



