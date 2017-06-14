Actors Guild is broke, no money for office space – President

Sammy Fiscian, President of the Ghana Actors Guild, says the guild is not in the best of financial states to even provide office space of their own.

In an interview with JoyNews’ MzGee, Mr Fiscian said the guild is not in good standing financially even though he admitted that they amassed some funds from the recently held elections, levies from re-registering members as well as fees paid by candidates of the election.

He explained that the guild has other pressing needs with which their meagre funds would have to be used for.

Due to the lack of funds, they have contacted the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to come to the aid of the guild.

“The situation within the Ghana Actors Guild is such that, we do not have the pleasure to use the little resources we have on our hands to rent or acquire an office space. There are very pressing needs of the guild, in terms of welfare,” he noted.

Mr Fiscian further explained that, “There are no structures in place in terms of reorganization and rebranding; a lot would have to go into it and so we are of the view that since the Ministry serves as our backbone, with the Minister [Catherine Afeku] as our mother, it should be possible for the Ministry to support us in that regard.”

The guild, however, has come under criticism following their request to the Ministry for a new office space, as it is expected that a group such as the Ghana Actors Guild should be capable of providing such needs for themselves.

Responding to this criticism, Mr Fiscian insisted that it was better as a guild to lay all their cards on the table and seek for needed help than to keep pretending.

“Some of us are of the view that we better indicate or declare the actual status of the Ghana Actors Guild so that if we could get support, it would be in our interest rather than wanting to polish it or give an impression that all is well. So we are of the view that going out to seek for an office space is in the right direction.”

The Actors Guild currently shares the same office building with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in Accra.

They are, however, constrained with space and are likely to be affected by the Marine Drive Project by the government.