75 Ghanaians deported from USA

They arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra on Wednesday, morning handcuffs.

Seventy-five Ghanaian illegal immigrants in the United States of America have been deported.

They had applied for asylum in the USA but their applications were rejected and were subsequently deported.

Ten other Ghanaians who had also applied for asylum but their applications were not successful are also expected to be deported soon. They are waiting their deportation documentation.

One of the deportees, by name Awudu, told Accra based radio station, Peace FM that he was part of a group of Ghanaians who went to watch the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but managed to stay back after the tournament, and later went to the USA to seek asylum.

He said he was detained in California for a period but later moved to Arizona and then to New York before his deportation.

The deportees were screened on arrival Wednesday morning by Immigration and Police.

In April this year, the US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P Jackson, said about 7,000 Ghanaians living illegally in the US were being processed for deportation.

“In fact, about 7,000 of them are currently at different stages of the deportation process. And we are not apologetic about that,” Mr Jackson told journalists in the Brong Ahafo Region.



