2 women arrested in sale of ‘coloured orange’ video

They were said to have been picked from the Madina market on Tuesday after a video of their act went viral on social media.

Two women said to be behind involved in artificial colouration of oranges with the aim of boosting sales have been arrested by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), reports Myjoyonline.

In the video, a woman is seen with two big bowls – one a colouring solution and the other full of ripe oranges.

She dipped the oranges in the solution and waits for some minutes for the fruit to turn deep yellow.

It is believed the colour makes the fruit eye-pleasing enough to attract customers.

But FDA says the colouring is “suspicious” and condemned the practice. The officials have therefore arrested the women for questioning and possible prosecution.





