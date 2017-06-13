Watch: Naked man going for a stroll gets arrested

Marion County Police arrested Andrew Humphries who stripped off his clothes and went for a walk following a car crash

A naked man has been arrested by police in Florida after he was caught urinating on a police officer’s car and punching and kicking another officer’s patrol car.

Marion County Police arrested Andrew Humphries (18) who stripped off his clothes and went for a walk following a car crash in Florida. Details on the crash and whether Humphries was naked at that point were not released by the authorities.

A witness said Humphries pulled the door handle off the vehicle and urinated on it when he couldn’t get inside, causing around $700 in damage.

In a separate incident, which was caught on camera, another deputy found Humphries walking naked along the South Highway at 8pm.

“Normal people in their normal mind are not going to go and open the front driver door of a police car,” the deputy said.

“In addition to that, you are absolutely naked, my man, another thing not normal.”

Humphries denied taking any illicit substance, but, seconds later, he began screaming and kicking the patrol car, causing a further $1,000 in damage.

Humphries is charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and one felony count of criminal mischief.