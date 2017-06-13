Video: The school that uses stones as computer mouse

A video showing some pupils practicing how to click a computer mouse with stones during an ICT class has gone viral on social media in the last few days.

In the video, the pupils are compelled to improvise with stones because they did not have access to a computer for the lesson.

Joy News traced the school with the help of social media and paid a visit there to see the true extent of their problems.

Central Region Correspondent, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko joined the class six pupils of the Assin Asamankese D/A Primary School in the Assin South District and reports on the other ways improvisation has come in handy in their ICT class.

A class six teacher in the school, Augustine, says for years the school has had no access to a single computer system.

“Since I came here those who were in class two are now in class six and we haven’t had anything like a computer that we can use to teach,” he said in the interview.

The teacher says he tries his best to bring the theoretical aspect of the subject (ICT) to the students. This he does to help the students in writing the exams especially the BECE.

He directs students on how to use the computer mouse by using stones and teaches them how to right click and left click in the video that went viral on social media.

Though the children appear happy to learn with the stones, they appeal to the government to get the school some ICT tools for much easier learning.

In the interview Mr. Augustine says that they have been pleading for learning materials for long but they fall on deaf ears.

However, Asamankese D/A is not the only school lacking these basic learning aids as many schools in the rural areas are faced with similar problems.