UEW shuts down pending court decision on legitimacy of governing council

The university has campuses at Kumasi and Mampong in Ashanti region, Winneba and Ajumako in the Central region. The main campus is located in Winneba.

All campuses and offices of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) throughout Ghana have been shut down following a court suit challenging the legitimacy of its Governing Council.

The Winneba High Court on Tuesday granted the injunction application.

One Supi Kofi Kwayera, represented by Mr Afenyo Markin who is also the Member of Parliament for Effutu, filed a suit at the High Court, challenging the legality of the Governing Council.

According to the plaintiff, the council’s term of office expired in 2013 and therefore asked that the court should restrain the Vice-Chancellor and other senior members of staff from exercising their duties.

The court on Tuesday granted the injunction application pending the determination of the substantive case on Friday June 16, 2017.

A statement issued by the university in response to the court case said, it was shutting down following a meeting with the university community.

It added, that was to ensure that the court order was not flouted.

“The registrar has been directed to by the university community at a meeting held on 13th June, 2017 to communicate the closure of all campuses of the university,” the statement said.

A Deputy Registrar at the University in charge of communication, Mr Steve Kamassah told Graphic Online’s Central Regional Correspondent, Shirley Asiedu Addo that the decision to shut down was to ensure that the university was not in contempt of court.

A total of about 46,000 students are currently pursuing various courses at the university.

The university is currently on break but was expecting to start a sandwich programme next week.

Reliefs

Among the reliefs the plaintiff was seeking includes a declaration that the extension of the mandate of the Governing Council of the 1st Respondent by the 2nd respondent to stay in office to perform such functions as a properly appointed council was in breach of Section 8 Act 672.

A declaration that all decisions taken by the defacto body of persons who constituted themselves as Governing Council is null and void and of no effect.

A declaration that the contracts awarded to Sparkxx Gh Ltd, Paabadu Construction and C-Deck, were done in breach of the Procurement Act (Act 663).

A declaration that all payments made to Lamas Ltd were done without the express written consent of the Ghana Highway Authority, and in breach of the Memorandum of Understanding and same must be refunded.

A declaration that the illegally appointed Principal Officers of the 1st Respondent willfully misappropriated public funds by failing to put to public tender for the construction of the North campus road and thereby causing financial loss to the state.

All graduates between 2013 and 2016 risk their certificates rendered invalid if the court goes on to give judgement in favour of the plaintiff.

In addition, all decisions including signatures of the Governing Council on certificates could be invalidated if the plaintiff’s suit finds favour with the court.



