Two female Ghanaian tourism operators honoured

The two were among 100 personalities honoured recently at the Accra Weizo, a travel and tourism expo for the sub-region held in Accra.

Two female industry players in the tourism sector, Mrs Bella Ahu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trafix Catering Services and Mrs Nancy Sam Quartey, CEO of the Stale Travel and Tours, Ghana, have made it to the top 100 tourism personalities in West Africa.

The awards were to recognise individuals who had distinguished themselves and through their efforts or that of their organisations, impacted positively on the travel and tourism sectors across the West African sub-region.

According to the organisers of the awards, it also acknowledged the efforts of the awardees for stimulating and helping to achieve their individual country’s tourism goals and forging interactions among stakeholders and customers across the region.

Mrs Ahu, a one-time Marketing Woman of the Year, has contributed immensely to the hospitality industry and currently is the vice- president of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF).

Mrs Sam Quartey is currently the President of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana, a position she has held for two terms and a honorary Tourism Ambassador for Zimbabwe in West Africa.





