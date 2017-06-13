Tidal waves hit coastal communities—One feared dead, several properties destroyed

Among the worst hit are Shama in the Western Region, Cape Coast and Keta in the Central and Volta regions respectively.

A number of fishing communities on Ghana’s coastline were last Saturday and Sunday hit by waves that destroyed homes and other properties.

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu reports from Shama that the most affected communities in the Western Region are Aboadze, Abuesi, Anlo Village and Shama, where some houses have been submerged while canoes and fishing nets have been destroyed.

Processed fish and other equipment were also damaged by the waves.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after a tour of the community, the Shama District Chief Executive, Mr Joseph Amoah, said officials of the district office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were assessing the extent of damage.

He said 191 homes were affected by the waves while 12 homes were completely submerged.

Cape Coast

Some fishing communities in the Central Region are also counting their losses after powerful waves from the Atlantic Ocean swept through the coastline last Saturday night, reports Shirley Asiedu-Addo.

One person is feared dead while property, including 32 boats, has been destroyed.

The affected fishing communities include Saltpond, Anomabo, Kormantse, Abandze and Cape Coast.

Eyewitnesses account

Kofi Mensah, 52, a fisherman in Cape Coast, is suspected to have drowned while trying to salvage his fishing gear.

His body is yet to be retrieved.

Kwasi Baafi, a brother of the lost fisherman, however believes his brother is dead.

“He fell into the sea as we tried to send some of the boats to Elmina and we have since not found him. It’s likely he’s dead,” he stated.

Volta Region

In the Ketu South District and Keta Municipality, 272 houses were submerged, while about 1,630 people were displaced in last Saturday’s waves in the area, reports Tim Dzamboe.

The affected communities are Blekusu, Azizadzi and Amutinu in the Ketu South District and Kedzi in the Keta Municipality.

The Volta Regional Director of NADMO, Mr Divine Bosson, who disclosed this to the Daily Graphic, said efforts would be made to retrieve two large fishing nets stuck deep in the sand at the beach at Vodza.

He said so far, water pumping machines and an excavator had been mobilised to resolve immediate challenges, adding that the displaced victims had been relocated to R.C church schools and chapels at Blekusu.

Visit

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, visited the affected communities last Sunday to get first hand information about the extent of damage.

The Assembly Member for Vodza, Mr Christopher Mensah, and the Chief Fisherman in the area, Mr Joseph Afetorgbor, disclosed that two large fishing canoes with their nets and outboard motors were destroyed by the high waves at Kedzikope, while two other fishing canoes and fishing gears were destroyed at Vodza.



