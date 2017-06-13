Three arrested in connection with murder of Amasaman ‘Chief’

The suspects in Police grip.

The Police at Atomic, Kwabenya have arrested three men suspected to be involved in the killing of a development chief at Ardeyman near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects were picked late Monday night at the Richview Hotel near at Kwabenya where they were said to be hiding.

An unlicensed pistol and a knife thought to have been used in committing the crime, were found on them. They also had in their possession two yellow unlicensed motorbikes –one a BMW branded and the other, a Suzuki.

The Police are yet to disclose the identities of the suspects.

The suspects will be transferred to the Accra Region Police Command Tuesday, where the case has been reported, for investigation.

Nii Tettey Sarbah, Nkͻsoͻhene (Development Chief) of Amasaman, was shot and butchered to death by unknown assailants last Thursday.

The Late Nii Tettey Sarbah

His body was found lying supine on a mat, arms up and a deep and wide cut on his forehead early Monday morning.

He had two cuts, which were curved out on his stomach with dried blood everywhere. He was found dead in his room close to the stool house at Amasaman in the Greater Accra region.

At least four bullet holes pierced the building as some assailants who rained bullets into the house last Thursday dawn are yet to be identified.

A relative of the deceased, Samuel Otoo, told Joy News they found him dead around 5 am, hours after hearing gunshots at about 1 am.

Nii Sarbah was part of a retinue of chiefs who performed some purification rites at the Ardeyman stool House.

Stories explaining the circumstances surrounding the murder are rife but the general suspicion remains – land.

The murder of the chief has rekindled fears over the security of properties acquired in the community.