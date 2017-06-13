StarTimes to broadcast 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be the 10th FIFA Confederations Cup, a quadrennial international men’s football tournament organised by FIFA. It will be held in Russia, from 17 June to 2 July 2017, as a prelude to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Africa’s leading Digital TV operator, StarTimes has announced that the FIFA Confederations Cup, RUSSIA 2017 will be broadcasted live on its channels, ST World Football, channel number 245 and ST Sports Premium, channel number 246.

“It will be fierce, especially in group B with FIFA World Cup champions Germany and Copa America holders Chile. Cameroon, Africa’s champion, will try to beat the odds,” says the Director of StarTimes, Ernest Quaye Arday.

“In the group A, European champion Portugal is the obvious favourite but Russia plays at home and is eager to make its fans proud.”

The matches will be played in four different stadiums across four cities: Saint Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan, and Sochi. It will be the first time Russia hosts the tournament, and the third time the Confederations Cup is held on the European continent. As hosts, Russia qualified automatically for the tournament; they will be joined by the six winners of the FIFA confederation championships and the 2014 FIFA World Cup champions, Germany.

StarTimes is the leading digital-TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 10 million subscribers and covering 90% of the continent’s population with a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors. StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 480 authorised channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs, fashion, religion etc.The company’s vision is “To enable every African family to afford and enjoy digital TV” StarTimes achieves this by combining satellite and terrestrial DTV systems to provide an open and secure digital wireless platform. The company provides a robust signal transmission service for public and private broadcasters, offers consumers outstanding Pay-TV programs, mobile multimedia, wireless Internet connectivity and convenient online services including checking TV

