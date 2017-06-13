Star Alliance launches 20th anniversary mileage competition

All 21 Star Alliance FFPs are participating in the competition, which starts on May 14 and ends on July 31, 2017.

To celebrate 20 years of connecting people and cultures, Star Alliance and its 28 member carriers have launched a worldwide competition whereby customers can share their favourite cultural experiences with other travellers for a chance to win a million frequent flyer miles* from their selected Star Alliance Frequent Flyer Programme (FFP).

“Each year, for 20 years, tens of millions of individuals have been brought together by international travel – made possible through the breadth of our Star Alliance network. This has benefited not only the travellers – but also the people they have met along the way,” the CEO, Star Alliance, Mr Jeffrey Goh, said in a release issued in Accra.

“As part of our 20th Anniversary, we are celebrating the strength of human and cultural connections. In order to continue building these, together with our member airlines, we are offering travellers a truly unique prize,” Mr Goh added.

The release said the online competition could be entered “in four easy steps at www.staralliance.com/mileagemillionaire. First, select the Star Alliance FFP in which you wish to win the million miles and enter your FFP number”.

It said participants who are not already members of a Star Alliance FFP can sign up and receive a membership number online in order to participate.

Next, upload a profile picture, or selfie, together with your favourite cultural experience. A built-in photo app will merge the two pictures and provide you with a choice of two unique silhouettes, one of which is used to enter the competition. In a third step, briefly describe your cultural experience, detailing what made it so special and how it relates to the broader Star Alliance anniversary campaign theme of connecting people and cultures. Lastly, provide your contact information in case your entry is selected as a winner.

The release said the competition was available in all nine Star Alliance website languages: Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), English, French, German, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish. Final judging will be carried out independently by Star Alliance’s 20th anniversary partner, National Geographic, and winners will be announced on September 28th, 2017.

Cultural Experiences Map

All entries will go through a brief moderation process where they will be screened for basic photographic quality and other general criteria, it said, adding that “Once approved, they will be posted in the new Star Alliance cultural experiences map located on the competition homepage www.staralliance.com/mileagemillionaire, providing customers from all over the world with an interactive map of insider tips and experiences from other savvy Star Alliance frequent travellers.”



