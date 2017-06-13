Security heightens at Tamale Teaching Hospital over CEO position

The Northern Regional Police Command has reinforced Police visibility at the precincts of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

Police personnel were today [Tuesday] dotted at some vantage points there. This followed a rancor between two pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) groups over legitimacy to the Tamale Teaching Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position.

Citifmonline.com checks revealed that, both the incumbent CEO, Dr. Prosper Akambong, and his supposed successor, Dr. David Zaawumya Kolbila were missing at post.

Background

The incumbent CEO, who has 16 months to serve his tenure, Dr. Prosper Akambong on Monday refused to hand over to Dr. David Zaawumya Kolbila.

He doubted the authenticity of a purported appointment letter which instructed him to hand over to Dr. Kolbila. He served notice that he wouldn’t vacate post until he received official correspondence determining his fate.

The situation led to a scuffle between a vigilante group affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kandahar Boys supporting Dr. Zaawumya Kolbila and a group calling itself Coalition of Concerned Dagbon Youth opposing the supposed incoming CEO’s appointment.

Some of the casualties are nursing their wounds whilst the Northern Regional Coordinating Council tries to resolve the impasse.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana