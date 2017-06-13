SA drone industry gets a major boost

The partnership between local tech repair and retail chain weFix and Drone Racing Africa puts sales, support, repairs and training all in one place.

The up-and-coming drone industry in South Africa has received a welcome boost from two big game players, making it easier than ever to become a drone pro.

“As two industry leaders, we are aligned in our view of safety and education on drones,” says weFix CEO Alex Fourie. “Now we bring convenience and accessibility to the table nationally across 36 weFix stores.”

The main objective of training is to ensure that drone users are aware of regulations and certifications in South Africa, in light of the Civil Aviation Authority’s rules on the operation of drones in public airspace.

“Together with DRA’s formal drone operating skills and weFix’s expert distribution of DJI drones, technical support and back-up, we can better uphold our responsibility to be safety first in a way that is accessible for customers at a national level,” adds DRA CEO Simon Robinson. “The drone marketplace has been needing something like this since it started.”

DRA’s current training options include a junior racing course for children, a competency course for teenagers, and a “Remote Pilot License” for operators 18 and up.

The exciting partnership will, at the very least, cement the drone industry’s place as an important member of SA’s tech fraternity.



