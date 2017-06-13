Rawlings lauds late Ashiagbor

The former President who joined hundreds of family, friends and sympathisers to mourn the late governor last Friday and Saturday described Mr Ashiagbor, who died in May, as a wise and smart person.

Former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings has praised a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mr Alex Ashiagbor, for his level of competence in the area of financial management.

At the 25th anniversary rally of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Mandela Park, Ashaiman last Saturday, the founder of the NDC recounted how he removed Mr Ashiagbor from his position as Governor of the central bank in 1982 based on counsel from his advisors, only for him to realise years later that he had erred.

He subsequently found an opportunity to publicly apologise to the departed governor, enabling him (Mr Ashiagbor) to bring his experience to bear on the government’s economic management team.

Flt Lt Rawlings said truth and sincerity were key in reconciling with Mr Ashiagbor and he expected stakeholders and party supporters to apply the same criteria as they sought unity for the party.

The former President and his daughter, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, joined hundreds of family, friends and former colleagues last Friday to mourn the late Mr Ashiagbor at the Lashibi Funeral Home near Tema.

He was also present at the burial service at the E.P. Church, Dzelukofe, Keta last Saturday.

Mr Ashiagbor, who passed on May 19, 2017, was a leading member of the Ashiagbor, Adorkor and Agbotui families, the Governor of the central bank from 1977 to 1982 and held various international and local roles in the financial sector throughout his lifetime.

He served at the Ministry of Finance as a Director of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), a Director at the United Nations Programme of Action for African Economic Recovery and Development and Executive Secretary of the UN Secretary General’s Expert Group on African Commodity Issues.

He subsequently led the World Bank-sponsored Financial Sector Adjustment Programme (FINSAP) in Ghana and later served as a member of the government’s Economic Management Team from 1994 till 2000.

His 40 years as a career professional saw him serve also at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and on several boards, including the Cocoa Marketing Board, Ashanti Goldfields, Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation, Volta River Authority, Ghana National Trading Corporation, Ghana Commercial Bank and the National Investment Bank.

Mr Ashiagbor, who left behind a wife and four adult children, was awarded the Order of the Star of Ghana in 2006.



