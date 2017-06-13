Puma Energy launches ‘Yenkor Nkoaa’ promo

The campaign was launched on June 9 at Bortianor Service Station near Kasoa in the Central Region.

Dubbed “Puma Yenkor Nkoaa” the promotion is aimed at rewarding customers of Puma Energy for their loyal support for the past one year of entering into the Ghanaian fuel storage and distribution market through the acquisition of shares in UBI Holdings.

The General Manager of Puma Energy Distribution Limited, Mr Myles Bouvier-Baird, said at the launch that the campaign was to commemorate and celebrate one year of entering the Ghanaian market.

Unlike other campaigns, Mr Bouvier-Baird said the “Yenkor Nkoaa” campaign required no minimum purchase requirement, no raffle, or short codes.”

He explained that once a customer purchases fuel from any of the service stations of Puma Energy, he or she instantly enjoyed a discounted price as well as other giveaways such as T-shirts and key holders.

“Puma Energy is here to ensure that our customers keep going until they reach their respective destinations, after all, our mantra is fueling journey.”

“It is also the perfect opportunity to invite

other motorists who are yet to enjoy the Puma experience to come on board,” he said.

In that regard, the manager indicated that fuel prices have been reduced drastically at all Puma Energy service stations across the country.

“We have been and will continue to be the cheapest in the market. There is no raffle, just drive to any Puma Energy service station and enjoy a huge discount at the pumps,” he added.

Poised to deliver quality

For his part, the Deputy General Manager of Puma Energy, Mr Kwesi Amanor, said the company was poised to deliver quality and affordable fuel to customers in the country.

“Puma Energy is determined to ensure that customers are always guaranteed of high-quality fuel at extremely competitive prices but at the same time, we are investing in network expansion so that customers can find us at even more convenient locations nationwide,” he said.

Mr Amanor observed that Puma Energy was relatively new in the Ghanaian downstream distribution oil industry, but this global oil marketing company’s brand history dates back to 1929.

“We have steadily grown to have a presence in 47 countries across five continents, with Ghana occupying a very special place in this network,” he added.



