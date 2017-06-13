Police Constable gunned down at Michel Camp

According to eye witnesses, the officer was gunned down by two assailants on a motorbike who pursued him to the UBA Filling station.

A police officer, Constable Micheal Kporyi, was killed while on patrol duty at Michel Camp on Monday night in Accra.

The two armed persons closed-in on Constable Kporyi’s motorbike with registration number GP4350 and fired shots at the deceased who was carrying an AK47 rifle.

The Constable fell into a gutter after the shots hit him while his attackers sped off.

Crime scene photographs show that Constable Kporyi sustained gunshot wounds to his head.

His body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.





