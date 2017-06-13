Omnibank supports Pentecost University

Omnibank Ghana Limited has handed over a GH¢120,000 service centre to the Pentecost University College to help students with their research, assignments and other academic activities.

The centre is equipped with computers, printing machines, photocopier machines, scanners and lamination machines. The bank decided to construct the facility following a request by the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the school.

The service centre will also provide financial services to students with regard to payment of school fees and other bills relating to their education.

Request

The outgoing SRC President, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Poku, who put in the request together with his executive council, said the council identified the need for a service centre to help students with typing, printing and photocopying of their course materials and so decided to approach the bank in September 2016 for assistance, which it gladly accepted.

“This centre will support students with print outs of course work and materials, binding of their project works, as well as other academic work and these would help them save cost,” he said.

Support

The Head of Corporate Banking at the Omnibank, Mrs Ohenewa Sakyi Bekoe, said the gesture was a dimension of the bank’s corporate social responsibility programme aimed at helping society.

She said secretarial service provided at the centre would help students with their studies and offer them easy access to information and also aid them in their research work.

She said the bank had supported the university in various initiatives over the years including sponsoring academic awards, providing internship, employment opportunities and mentoring programmes.

She urged the students to put the centre to good use and maintain it to serve the purpose for which it was constructed.

Entrepreneurial skills

The Registrar of the university, Mr Foster Amoanin, commended Omnibank and appealed to it to continue assisting the school in its development drive.

He commended the outgoing leadership of the SRC for putting their entrepreneurial skills to good use, saying “you are empowered to serve and it is good to put the skills acquired to good use.”



