NADMO dispatches relief items to tidal waves victims

The Director-General of NADMO, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, told the Daily Graphic on phone at 1 p.m. on monday that, “As I speak with you, two big trucks fully loaded with relief items have left Accra for Sege in the Greater Accra Region and Kedzi, Ketu and Keta, all in the Volta Region.”

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has begun a major relief effort to mitigate the suffering of people displaced by tidal waves in the Central, Greater Accra and Volta regions.

He said the items sent to the displaced people included rice, soap, mattresses, plastic plates and cups, blankets, mosquito nets and mosquito coils.

The NADMO Director-General, who led a team from the NADMO Headquarters to the disaster sites, said another truck loaded with relief items would leave for Cape Coast tomorrow.

“We have a duty to assuage the suffering of displaced victims and we are going to do that,” he said.

Thousands displaced

Last Saturday, severe tidal waves along the coastal areas of the country left thousands displaced.

Tens of homes were submerged, while various items and belongings, including fishing boats and canoes, were destroyed in the process.

In Cape Coast, one person was reported dead.

Many of the displaced people have taken shelter in churches and schools.

Assessment

Mr Prempeh said NADMO officials in the affected regions had been to the sites to assess the situation.

He added that the national headquarters was waiting for detailed reports on the destruction to take the next line of action.

He stated that the fact that many people were putting up in churches and schools meant that they would be exposed to mosquitoes.

“That is why it is important that we give them mosquito nets and coils to protect them from mosquito bites,” he said.



