MoH accepts blame for Tamale hospital clashes

Two youth groups of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday clashed in Tamale over the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer for the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) in the person of Dr David Zaawumya Akolbila.

The Ministry of Health has admitted that there was a mistake by not first communicating to the incumbent Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Dr Prosper Akambong, that he was to hand over to a new appointee.

Dr Akambong had said he was yet to receive any official communication that he should have over.

Whereas one group, the Coalition of Dagbon Youth Groups in Tamale, was opposed to the appointment of Dr David Zaawumya Akolbila as the new CEO, the Kandahar Boys were in support of his appointment.

The disagreements led to a confusion and destruction of property on Monday.

In a radio interview with Accra based Joy FM on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Mr Robert Cudjoe said there was a “miscommunication”.

“That issue is a failure on our part and we have to take that blame for that. The normal thing should have been that the outgoing CEO should have received his letter first so that when the new CEO submits his letter at least the old one should have had an idea and information of the new one coming.”

Dr Akambong who is said to be left with 16 months to serve his tenure reportedly refused to hand over on Monday because he was yet to receive an official correspondence determining his fate.

He added that he doubted the authenticity of the purported appointment letter which instructed him to hand over to Dr. Kolbila.

Mr Cudjoe said Dr David Kolbila has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the new CEO of the hospital and that by the close of the week, the outstanding issues would be resolved.



