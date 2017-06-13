Ministry sets $5,000 bonus for Black Stars

Henceforth, the Black Stars would no longer be paid in dollars but in the cedi equivalent of the agreed bonus.

The government has decided to peg winning bonuses of all AFCON and World Cup qualifiers plus bonuses at AFCON tournaments at $5,000 with immediate effect.

As part of the reforms being undertaken by the Ministry of Youth of Sports on the team’s remuneration structure, players would no longer be paid with physical cash but the money sent to their individual accounts.

A day after the Black Stars thrashed the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 in their Group F qualifier for the AFCON 2019, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, disclosed at a press conference in Kumasi yesterday that the new payment structure was arrived at after consultation with all stakeholders including the players against the backdrop of a difficult economic condition facing the country.The $5,000 winning bonus represent a 50

The $5,000 winning bonus represent a 50 percent slash of the $10,000 bonus that players previously enjoyed.

He said the government would soon announce a comprehensive bonus structure, including insurance and gratuity for all the national football teams and their handlers, and indicated that the package would stretch to cover other sporting disciplines.

Mr Hadzide added that the new incentive package for the Black Stars was informed by best practices in the West African sub-region and parts of the world.

He said Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, deserved commendation for the impressive start to his second stint with the national team.

"The performance is a justification and a vindication of the selection team who handed him the job."

The deputy minister expressed his appreciation to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his support and blessing which played a crucial role in the team's success. He also urged football fans across the country to give 100 per cent support to the Black Stars just as fans in Kumasi did last Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.




