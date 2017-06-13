Ministry of Education gets advisory board

She administered both the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy.

A Principal State Attorney of the Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General’s Department, Madam Grace Donkor, has sworn in an 11-member Ministerial Advisory Board on education.

Members of board

The members of the board include the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh; the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah; a Deputy Minister in charge of Secondary/TVEAT, Dr Yaw Adutwum; a Deputy Minister in charge of Primary and JHS, Madam Barbara Asher Ayisi; the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Mr Enoch Cobbinah; and the Chairman of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Board, Prof. Dominic Fobih.

The rest are an educationalist, Prof. Jophus Anamuah-Mensah; the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), Prof. Mohammed Salifu; the President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Mr James Asare-Adjei; the Chairman of the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), Mr Bright Kweku Appiah; and the Chairman of the GES Council, Mr Michael Kenneth Nsowah.

Ambitious agenda

After the inauguration, Dr Prempeh, who is also the Chairman of the board, said the board had been given the mandate to reform and achieve an ambitious agenda set by the people who were involved in the crafting of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto, the 1992 Constitution and general laws regarding education in the country.

He said the relevance of education lay on the job market, where the products of the education system sought jobs, “And that is why the AGI is here today.”

Dr Prempeh told the board that they had the mandate to leave a good legacy for education in Ghana and, therefore, called on all members to join hands to execute the mandate.

‘Tell me when I’m wrong’

He said it was a privilege to have an array of accomplished personalities to work with, who can “look into my face and tell me, ‘minister, you are wrong’.”

Dr Prempeh asked the board to be bold to point out his mistakes to him to enable him to make amends. He also thanked them for being part of his team.

He said the education standard of the country should be the best and there was, therefore, no need comparing with other African countries, adding that it was to achieve such a standard that the committee was put together.

All the members of the board pledged their support for the minister and assured him of their total loyalty and commitment.



