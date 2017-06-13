Men send me pics of their goodies thinking I will be impressed – Efya

Jane Awindor, known in showbiz as Efya, has revealed that she constantly gets pictures of interesting body parts from fans, particularly men.

According to the singer, her inbox is constantly filled with images of male admirers who send her “their goodies”.

Over the years, some entertainment personalities have revealed how both male female fans send them pictures of their private parts. Recently, singer Ebony revealed that male fans constantly send her pictures of their manhood.

Efya, speaking in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill, says she also receives interesting pictures from fans.

“A whole lot. It’s interesting, very. I wonder…”, the singer said.

The ‘Best In Me’ singer said she wonders what the men expect her to do when they send the pictures. “Hey, it’s really cool or what?” she quizzed.

Asked what she does when she gets those pictures, the award-winning singer disclosed that, “Sometimes, I laugh at them… I’m like ‘Oh My God, that’s a funny body part’.”

“Did you think I was going to be impressed, well guess what, I’m not but I’m going to keep this and show my friends so we both laugh at you,” Efya noted.

Being a hot songstress, Lexis sought to find out how she handles male advances at her.

She said, “I don’t handle it because the men who are close to me are my friends and men who are my friends will not hit on me. If you are not my friend, you won’t see me,” to hit on her.