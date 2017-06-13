Major Mahama’s attackers shot him severally – Postmortem

During the postmortem, a number of bullets were removed from the body of Major Mahama, the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Bright Oduro has told Graphic Online’s, Mary Mensah.

The police have revealed that apart from the fractures on the head of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, there were bullet wounds on his body, giving a clear indication that the suspects fired shots at the deceased before setting his body ablaze.

In one of the evidence videos that circulated on social media, one of the attackers was heard telling another person that, the suspected “armed robber” [Major Mahama] had fortified himself and that even though they had shot at him severally, he was still running.

Police preliminary investigations also revealed that the late Major Mahama, jumped unto a moving vehicle in an attempt to flee from the attackers on two occasions, but they shot through all two vehicles forcing him to jump off.

The key suspect, Yaw Amankwa, alias Bulla, said to have fired at Major Mahama together with 11 key suspects who played various roles in the gruesome murder of Major Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi in May this year, are however on the run and the police have mounted a search for them.

They were said to have used a double-barrelled gun they were wielding, while others rushed to buy petrol and set the body of the deceased ablaze.

The key suspects include Yaw Amankwa, alias Bulla; Akwesi Asante; Nana Kwadjo, alias Nana Edjo; John Boakye, Unit Committee Member, and a trader whose name was given only as Sarah, married to Kwaku Brefo, a motorbike rider in the town.

The others are Kwaku Diesel, Kaya Rasta and the rest whose names were given only as Daddy, Boadu, Ahinkra, Tikwa and Attipar.

