Low income community residents receive grant to construct toilets at half price

Residents in low income communities in the Greater Accra region are set to benefit from a grant which will make it possible for them to construct toilet facilities in their homes, for half the price.

The Sanitation and water project, which is being funded by the World Bank with a grant of $150 million will be used to support households who depend on public toilets.

The project is being facilitated by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and funded by the World Bank through the International Development Agency.

Since its inception in 2014, the project has seen to the construction of some 1,000 toilets for households across the country.

Ghana has been ranked the second in Africa in open defecation with 19 percent of the country’s population resorting to this unhealthy practice.

Governance and Accountability Specialist for the Accra Metropolitan Area, Frederick Danquah says the project is ready to support thousands of households in the Region.

He said the project is dubbed “Toilet at Half Price.”

“The strategy was to sensitise the community to appreciate the need to have a toilet in their homes because not having it is against the by-laws of the assembly.

“So any toilet you want to build in your home, we will pay 50 percent,” he added.

He, however, bemoaned the low patronage the project has been plagued with since its inception and urged residents in low-income communities to take advantage of the project.