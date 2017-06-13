John Dumelo, Kalybos & others to meet fans at Huawei First Experience centre

They include John Dumelo, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke, James Gardiner NikKi Simonas among others. They will interact with fans as well as offer special celebrity sales to customers.

Some Ghanaian entertainment personalities will share and capture moments with their fans at the launch of Huawei’s first-ever experience centre at Accra Mall on Friday, June 16, 2017.

As part of efforts to offer highly interactive and a more satisfying experience, the experience centre will offer customer service, expertise, and support for Huawei devices.

A range of Huawei smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, accessories, routers and other products will be on sale.

The grand opening of the Experience Shop, a collaboration between Huawei and Telefonika will be followed by a 10-day activation campaign for its latest flagship phone- the Huawei P10.

Customers will walk home with gifts for purchases of any kind of Huawei device as well as stand a chance of winning the Huawei P10 in a raffle draw at the end of the 10-day activation campaign.

The Huawei P10 is the ultimate selfie premium smartphone in Ghana with an 8MP Leica camera sitting on the front, and 12MP RGB and 20MP monochrome lenses that work together to offer better image quality and depth perception. This is going for a cool GHS 2550.

Huawei is committed to investment in Ghana while playing an active role in ensuring sustainable development in the ICT sector.

Huawei began operations in Ghana in 2005 and currently serves all the major telecommunications operators in the country as well as providing consumer devices to the general populace.



