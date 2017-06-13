Jay Z, Beyoncé like my new single – Funny Face

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Benson Ohene Oduro Boateng known as Funny Face says his new single will win a Grammy Award for the country.

He said his song ‘Nkumadada’ is the favourite of America’s hiphop rapper Jay Z and the wife Beyonce.

Funny Face told KMJ on Daybreak Hitz last Friday his song will gain traction because the couple like it.

The comedian has combined his craft with music for some time now. He sang the popular song ‘Dabo Dabo’ featuring D2 and ‘Apotro’ featuring Shilo.

Funny Face has been off the stage for the past months, a development he said was necessitated by the search for money and marriage.

Funny Face and Nana Adjoa

He ended his two-year marriage to his long-time girlfriend Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim in 2016 over cases of infidelity.

He said he is working on getting married again. “The new marriage plan is going well, it’s very necessary for me to re-marry.”

Unfazed by the challenges he faced in his previous relationship, the comedian said: “I am not scared of marriage, I will marry again and again, and I can’t wait.”

He also described fellow comedian DKB as the king of comedy in the country. “DKB is doing well by mastering his game and he is killing it, he is the king of comedy for now.”

Asked if he would return anytime soon, he said he is coming back with renewed stories for his audience.

“I am coming back to my stage comedy with my one-man performance on everything I have been through since day one till now, I have compiled it and probably the event is taking place in November [but] I would have to do my campus tour first.”

Touching on the movie industry, Funny Face said he has so far been enjoying the stage since he started.

“I am enjoying the industry, the truth is I support anything Ghanaian, I naturally don’t envy anybody in this life that is why I pick people up from the street and through God I help them because God picked me from the street as a rubber bag and a yoghurt seller so I need to help others too. You need to believe yourself and you will definitely make it,” he said.

He said all that matters in television and production is the quality of the content.