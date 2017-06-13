I married you for the money – Wife of convicted Ghanaian footballer admits

The secretly recorded video was first shared on Instagram by former Ghana international, Yussif Chibsah and offers an insight into the stormy relationship between the convicted Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu and his ex-wife, Marie Magnusson.

A video clip has surfaced on social media on which the Swedish wife of convicted Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu can be heard saying she only married him for his money.

Chibsah in the caption for the video asked: “How will you feel if your wife tells u, she is with u bcos of ur money??? And then 2 years after u divorced her, she reports u for rape and assault. I cant think far #inlilWaynesvoice” [sic].

Bonsu was handed a two-year jail term on Friday after he was convicted of marital rape by the Gavle District Court.

His contract was terminated immediately by his club Gefle IF after the verdict was announced and he will also not be allowed to return to Sweden over the next ten years unless he is pardoned or successful in an appeal.

The video clip does not show the faces of the couple but the voice said to be that of Bonsu’s ex-wife, Marie is heard admitting that she only married the 22-year-old for his money.

Bonsu’s ex-wife also admits that like “all Swedish women she only likes blacks for their money”.

She also admits that she made a mistake by marrying the former Hearts of Lions player because he does not have any money.

