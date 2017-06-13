I am 8 years older than Medikal – Sister Deborah

Musician Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, says she is not bothered by criticisms that she is older than her boyfriend Medikal.

To her, age means nothing to her so far as rapper Medikal, who is reported to be 10 years younger, is not bothered about the age difference.

She told JoyNews’ Becky in an interview that, “I realized that the person I’m in a relationship with is not bothered”.

“At the end of the day, he asked me out,” she said while clarifying that, Medikal is Eight (8) years younger and not 10 as people speculate.

According to Sister Derby, Medikal actually makes her feel younger.

Sister Derby said she no longer sees it as an issue when people pass comments about the age difference between herself and Medikal,

“It’s not an issue because the ‘Too Risky’ hit rapper is very matured for his age”.

She said she is someone who likes having fun, laugh, joke and both of them are positive so they forget about the age gap.