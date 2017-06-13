Hotel owner stabbed to death in Kumasi

Unidentified persons Monday stabbed and killed the owner of Coconut Guest House at Adiebeba in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Seventy–eight-year-old Anthony Konadu was stabbed last night in the presence of a receptionist by his attackers who stormed the guest house at about 11 p.m.

He died shortly upon arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Kumasi Police have arrested the 52- year old receptionist for questioning as they launch investigations into the murder.

Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, who confirmed the incident to Luv News, says the attackers did not pick anything from the hotel.

