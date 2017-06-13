Hot Gossip: Stonebwoy to marry Dentist fiancée Friday

Myjoyonline.com can confirm that award-winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, is set to tie the knot this Friday, June 16.

The ‘Go Higher’ hit singer will be marrying Dr Louisa Ansong, who graduated as a dentist from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in last year.

A special invitation for the event has been circulating on social media although the venue for the event has not been indicated.

The news has taken social media by storm notably because the two are not an item as no one seem to know two are dating and how long they have been together.

Sources close to the Dancehall artiste have confirmed to Myjoyonline.com that the event will take place on Friday and it is the BET Awards’ winner plan to keep it private.

As things stand now, speculations are rife that one of the special guests for the ceremony, which will take place in Accra, leaked the invitation online.

Dr Ansong, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Denkyi African Sole, graduated from the KNUST with flying colours. She won multiple academic awards of excellence at the school.