High court shuts down University of Education

The University of Education has been shut down following an injunction from a Winneba High court.

The injunction affects all four satellite campuses of the university in Kumasi, Mampong, Winneba and Ajumako.

The court at a hearing Tuesday, granted an injunction request by a former Assemblyman Kofi Kwayera who has argued against the legality of the University’s Council.

He has said the council’s term of office expired in 2013 and therefore asked that the Vice-Chancellor and other senior members of staff be restrained from exercising their duties.

A declaration that the extension of the mandate of the Governing Council of the 1st Respondent by the 2nd respondent to stay in office to perform such functions as a properly appointed council was in breach of Section 8 Act 672. A declaration that all decisions taken by the defacto body of persons who constituted themselves as Governing Council is null and void and of no effect. A declaration that the contracts awarded to Sparkxx Gh Ltd, Paabadu Construction and C-Deck, were done in breach of the Procurement Act (Act 663). A declaration that all payments made to Lamas Ltd were done without the express written consent of the Ghana Highway Authority, and in breach of the Memorandum of Understanding and same must be refunded. A declaration that the illegally appointed Principal Officers of the 1st Respondent willfully misappropriated public funds by failing to put to public tender for the construction of the North campus road and thereby causing financial loss to the state. – See more at: http://citifmonline.com/2017/06/13/court-forces-closure-of-university-of-education-campuses/#sthash.WBTA8s44.dpuf

The presiding judge upheld the reliefs being sought by the plaintiff pending the final determination of the case.

In response, the university in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer Steve Kamassah directed campuses of the University to be closed until the hearing of the substantive case on Friday.

The exact relief sought by the former Assemblyman includes;

A declaration that the extension of the mandate of the Governing Council of the 1st Respondent by the 2nd respondent to stay in office to perform such functions as a properly appointed council was in breach of Section 8 Act 672.

A declaration that all decisions taken by the defacto body of persons who constituted themselves as Governing Council is null and void and of no effect.

A declaration that the contracts awarded to Sparkxx Gh Ltd, Paabadu Construction and C-Deck, were done in breach of the Procurement Act (Act 663).

A declaration that all payments made to Lamas Ltd were done without the express written consent of the Ghana Highway Authority, and in breach of the Memorandum of Understanding and same must be refunded.

A declaration that the illegally appointed Principal Officers of the 1st Respondent willfully misappropriated public funds by failing to put to public tender for the construction of the North campus road and thereby causing financial loss to the state.

Thousands of graduates risk their certificates rendered invalid if the court goes on to give judgement in favour of the plaintiff represented by Effutu MP Afenyo Markin in whose constituency the university is cited.

All decisions including signatures of the governing council on certificates could be invalidated if the plaintiff’s suit finds favour with the court.