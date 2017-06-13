GES unhappy with teacher using stones to demonstrate computer mouse

The Assin South District Directorate of Ghana Education Service is annoyed about media reports of a teacher who was compelled to improvise the use of stones for a mouse, at an Information Communication Technology class (ICT) due to unavailability of a computer.

The District Director, Shirley Coleman says she is unaware the Assin Asamankese D/A Primary School in the Central Region, lacked computers.

Her reaction followed a Joy News report by Richard Kwadwo Nyarko which highlighted the struggles 191 students of the school face to learn ICT.

Taught by Augustine Kusi, pupils in the ICT class make do with stones because the only computer in the school broke down about four years ago.

The teacher who has a laptop and a mouse explained, he draws a computer mouse on the board to help students visualise the device which costs about 30 cedis.

But the Assin South District Director Of Education is unhappy about the disgrace brought to the district through the Joy News report.

She revealed the school was the best in the district during the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and expressed concern this reputation has been battered by the report.

She told Richard Kwadwo Nyarko, the school authorities should have at least written a letter to draw the attention of the district.

Alternatively, the teacher could have bought a few more computer mice to help the pupils learn better, Kwadwo Nyarko reported the Director of Education’s comments.

Shirley Coleman said the District has run out of stock of mini-laptops distributed by government years ago.

The lack of basic school items and teaching materials is an open secret in Ghana’s education system. It has taken news reports to get philanthropic attention for supplies sometimes as basic as chalk.

In July 2015, the Kukurantumi Presby Primary School received national media attention after its headmistress requested the Second Lady for chalk.

Photo: Second Lady (2015) Matilda Amissah-Arthur speaking to Julie Oppong (left)

Then Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur who had gone to present five computers to the school was shocked basic chalk was in short supply.

Even before Head of the School, Madam Juliet Oppong could resume her seat, the Second Lady hit back: “I won’t give you the chalk; I won’t give you the chalk today or tomorrow. Your teachers and PTA should go and buy it”.

Mrs. Amissah Arthur’s controversial response to a request sparked an unusual show of public philanthropy.

In March 2016, the Kperisi M.A. Primary School in the Upper West Region made the news after Joy News’ Rafiq Salam reported an acute lack of furniture. The pupils had to lie on the bare classroom floor to write.

Photo: Vice-President Dr. Bawumia, then running mate for the NPP ahead of the December elections visited the school.

In the heat of the political campaign season, NPP Vice-presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, rushed to present 250 dual desks for 500 pupils at the Kperisi primary school.

A fear of victimisation often discourages school heads from publicly complaining about resources.