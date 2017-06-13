Galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang returns to Bepotenteng mining site

She is said to have taken away some equipment including batteries that was relevant to the case of the Republic versus En Huang and four others.

Galamsey kingpin, En Huang also known as Aisha is said to have gone back to the mining concession site at Bepotenteng in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti Region, a few days after she was granted bail by the Accra High Court.

Security officers of Volta Resources Limited, a minerals exploration company which has been litigating with Ms Huang since February 2015 on allegations that she was encroaching on the concession of the company were said to have spotted her on June 4, 2017 when she visited the area.

According to them, she went to the site in a black pick up with tinted windows and allegedly took some batteries away.

The Director of Volta Resources, Nana Kofi Sarfo Prempeh has subsequently sent a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding the non-seizure of excavators, machinery and equipment relevant to the case of the Republic versus En Huang and four others.

Meanwhile, the Media Coalition against Galamsey has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Appeatu to investigate the claim that Aisha Huang, after being granted bail, went back to the concession.

Responding to the statement, the Convenor of the Media Coalition against Galamsey, Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, said it would be in the interest of the nation if the IGP took up the matter with urgency.

On May 5, this year, the Ghana Immigration Service in Obuasi raided the illegal site and arrested four Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in illegal mining.

The four were – Gao Jin Cheng, Lu Qi Ju, Haibin Gao and Zhang Zhipeng

During the investigation, En Huang a.k.a Aisha Huang’s name was mentioned as the owner of the concession. She was later arrested.

When they were taken to court, Aisha was charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, (Act 703), and providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act .

En Huang was also charged with the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to Section 24 of the Immigration Act, 200 (Act 573) and Regulation 18(1) of the Ghana Immigration Regulations, 2001 (L.I.1691).

The four other Chinese were charged with disobedience of directive given under the Immigration Act 2000 (Act 573.

In granting bail, the court held that the state failed to prove that Aisha and her compatriots would interfere with investigations.

Also the court was of the view that the state failed to prove that the accused persons were flight risk and would not avail themselves to stand trial when granted bail.

The petition by Volta Resources raised concerns with the inability of the state to seize the equipment owned by Aisha Huang.

According to the petition, six excavators and other materials remained at the illegal site of Aisha Huang and under her direct control.

Mr Ashigbey said there was the need for investigators to do a thorough investigation on the issues raised in the petition by Volta Resources.

That, he said, would enable the police to close all gaps to be able to put up a competent case in court to strengthen the fight against galamsey.

He therefore called for the seizure of the six excavators and other materials remaining at the illegal site.

