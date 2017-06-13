Fodome traditional area appeals to Ministry of Education

They said the school, which was established in 1980, had since trained reputable men and women such as nurses, lawyers, doctors, accountants among others who were currently serving the nation in various capacities.

The chiefs and people of the Fodome Traditional Area in the Hohoe Municipality have appealed to the Ministry of Education to consider absorbing their community Senior High School (SHS) into the public system.

The people have allocated a 20-acre land for the construction of a permanent site for the school.

They explained that if the school was absorbed into the public system, it would relieve them of the burden of charging high school fees to be able to pay teachers’ salaries and tuition, cost of books and learning materials which were making the school expensive and unattractive.

A spokesperson for the Fodome Traditional Area, Dr Ken Ahorsu who represented the Paramount Chief, Togbe Gbedegbleme Honu III, made the appeal when a delegation from Fodome paid a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa to congratulate him on his ascension to his new position.

Issues of education

Dr Ahorsu said issues of education were dear to the people for which they had released 916 acres of land for the Hohoe campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

He, therefore, appealed to the regional minister to ensure that the needed infrastructure were established early enough to open up the area for development.

Significance of infrastructure

Dr Ahorsu said the infrastructure would significantly improve the local economy in creating jobs for the local communities, thereby, reducing poverty levels in the area.

He also touched on the deplorable road networks linking the area with Mount Afadjato, the Likpe Ancient caves and the Wli Waterfalls, which were internationally reputed tourists attractions in the area and asked for a rehabilitation exercise to improve the network to boost tourism and the hospitality industry.

Dr Ahorsu also called for a central water supply system to serve Fodome, Gbledi, Wli and Likpe traditional areas to promote good health of the people, saying the area was completely marginalised and lacked all basic modern amenities such as potable pipe borne-water, good roads and other necessities.

In his response, Dr Letsa said all their concerns were justified and assured them that those which can be tackled by the municipal assembly and the central government would be pursued accordingly.

He commended them for their support for the government and further asked for their prayers for the government to succeed.



