First Atlantic Bank officals call on Veep

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring stability in the financial services system so that the sector would support the growth of business units within the economy.
He also stressed that the government would meet the key economic targets for 2017 and the medium term to ensure that the private sector could plan and grow their businesses.
Dr Bawumia made the remarks in Accra when officials of First Atlantic Bank paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House.
The team was led by the Board Chairman of the bank, Mrs Karen Akiwumi–Tanoh, and included the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr Odun Odunfa; Mrs Patience Asante and Mr Daniel Marfo, both Executive Directors of the bank.
For her part, Mrs Akiwumi–Tanoh pledged the bank’s preparedness to support the government in its developmental agenda.