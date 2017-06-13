Ensure the NPP fulfils all promises – Amissah-Arthur urges Ghanaians

Former Vice-President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has urged Ghanaians to demand answers and ensure that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government fulfils all the promises that it made prior to the last general election.

Addressing a rally organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Ashaiman last Saturday as part of the 25th anniversary of the party, Mr Amissah-Arthur said the NDC must continue to champion the agenda of the people of Ghana.

“In all, they (NPP) have made 170 promises. We have to make sure that all the 170 promises are fulfilled so that the people of Ghana can benefit from the work that they claim they are coming to do,” he said.

The rally was attended by the two former Presidents produced by the party, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, the party Chairman, Mr Kofi Portuphy; the General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia; the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu; former appointees of the NDC and national and regional executive members of the party.

Move on

The former Vice-President said it was time the party members moved on and put the electoral defeat behind them and worked towards unity.

He said the recrimination of the past must give way to unity, adding, “We must unite our people so that we can work together. Combining our strengths and attitudes of the people in the NDC, we can recapture power and work for the good people of Ghana.”

“The 2016 general election is over and it is important for us to move on because the agenda of the Ghanaian people is important,” he added.

He expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their support, saying: “I am here to pay homage and to say how grateful we are to the common people of this country. We are also here because we want to celebrate another 25 years of progressive politics,” he noted.

Blame game

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia accused the NPP of blaming the past administration for the hardships in the country instead of fulfilling their electoral promises.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu also demanded a stop to what he termed ‘the crippling lawlessness growing in the country’.

“We cannot accept it as part of our Ghanaian culture. The President must ensure that this country remains a country governed by the rule of law where wrong is punished,” he said.



